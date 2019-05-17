Moving speeches as volunteers pick up cheques from 2019 Make It Happen funding scheme

Moving and inspirational speeches were last night (Thursday) made by members of community groups, charities and sports organisations from across the Melton borough as they received cheques from the 2019 Make It Happen funding scheme at a presentation night at Ragdale Hall Spa.

The Melton Times joined forces again with the spa, which once again put up £10,000 to be shared among worthy causes, for an intiative which has now been running for 14 years.

Astonishingly, the scheme has now given out almost £150,000 to help volunteers continue to support disadvantaged, disabled and vulnerable adults and also help children and young people take part in activities they might not otherwise get the chance to do.

Our editor, Mark Edwards, announced all the beneficiaries and he was joined on stage by Penny Nesbitt, the co-owner of the spa, who presented the cheques.

Mark said: “I would like to thank Ragdale Hall Spa for again putting up the money which makes such a difference to the lives of so many people in the Melton borough.

“It was very humbling to hear the speeches from those who came up to get their cheques and to learn about the invaluable work they do.”

Next week we will be publishing photos of the beneficiaries, both online and in print, explaining how they will be spending the money and conveying the reaction of those who attended the evening.

These are the organisations which benefited this year, with the amount of the individual grant in brackets.

Melton Mencap (£750)

Drop-In Club (£300)

Asfordby Amateurs Ladies Girls & Inclusive FC (£500)

Melton and Belvoir School Sport & Physical Activity Network (£500)

Melton Mowbray Toy Soldiers Band (£500)

Shopmobility Melton Mowbray (£500)

Melton Mowbray Lifesaving Club (£500)

The Parish Community Lunch (£250)

Melton Learning Hub (£299)

Mummy Meetups (£500)

Melton Marvels Netball Club (£600)

Pablo’s Horse Sanctuary (£500)

Wellbeing Arts Group (£500)

Shout4Residents (£400)

The Melton Gig Guide (£250)

Melton In Bloom (£500)

Runfit Melton & Belvoir (£300)

Paint The Town Red (£500)

Storehouse Melton Vineyard (£500)

Belvoir Cricket & Countryside Trust (£365)

Melton Basketball Club (£270)

Parkinsons UK - Melton Support Group (£200)

Belvoir Wassailers (£500)

Residents Action Group Egerton (RAGE) (£200)

Judges had also originally allocated £600 to Oasis Family Centre but the Melton pre-school unfortunately had to decline the donation because of uncertainty about its future.