A drone photo of construction work taking place on Roundabout 5 for the NEMMDR at Saxby Road, Melton

A temporary closure will be in place on the B676 Saxby Road, at its junction with Lag Lane, from 6am on Monday April 29 as part of the project to build the North and East Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (NEMMDR).

Contractors Galiiford Try need the road to be closed while they work on one of the six roundabouts for the scheme.

Saxby Road is scheduled to reopened on Friday May 3, at 7pm.

Access for pedestrians and cyclists will be available during the closure.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire County Council said: “The closure will be in place so a new drainage network can be installed as part of a new roundabout construction.

"All diversion routes – via the A607 to the A1 - will be clearly signposted.

"We apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during the work."

Construction of the north and east parts of Melton’s distributor road started in May last year, with the 7km road being built to relieve traffic congestion in the town centre and unlock land for new housing.

Roundabout five connects the A607 Thorpe Road with the B676 Saxby Road to the east of Melton Mowbray.

Building work is on course for the new NEMMDR to be opened to traffic by late next year.