The A46 at Six Hills - a major resurfacing project starts next month IMAGE: Google StreetView

National Highways is carrying out the £16.4million work on the concrete section of the A46 between Six Hills and Widmerpool from Monday September 25, when the road will be closed in both directions overnight from 8pm to 6am for three weeks, seven days a week.

Further overnight closures will then be needed while the project is completed through six stages, with work expected to take until next spring.

Work will involve replacing damaged sections of concrete, reconstructing and sealing the joints between them, localised concrete patch repairs, retexturing of concrete, resurfacing damaged areas of asphalt, and reinstating road markings and studs.

Kyle Morley, project manager for National Highways, said: “Concrete roads were built largely in the 1960s and 1970s, when traffic volumes were half of what they are today.

“Decades of use and hundreds of millions of journeys now mean this section of the A46 between Six Hills and Widmerpool needs work to extend its life and ensure it remains safe and dependable.

“Our improvements will also minimise the number of unplanned works and closures to keep the road operational.”

Members of the public are invited to find out more about the project at two drop-in sessions being held at Melton Livestock Market, from 8am to 3pm, this coming Saturday and again on Tuesday, September 12.

To carry out the work safely and in the most efficient manner, a contraflow will be in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week until work is complete next spring.

First phase of work will be the Six Hills to Dalby stretch on the northbound carriageway followed by the second phase, from Dalby to Six Hills on the southbound carriageway.

Other phases scheduled: 3 Willoughby to Dalby (southbound); 4 Dalby to Willoughby (northbound); 5 Willoughby to Widmerpool (northbound); 6 Widmerpool to Willoughby (southbound).

Overnight closures will be needed for between one and two weeks at a time to enable contraflow phases to be switched as work progresses along the road.

There will be 24-hour diversions in place for any entry or exit slip roads which are closed when they are located within a contraflow section. Signed diversions will be in place via local roads.

Access to businesses, farms and houses that front directly on to the A46 will be maintained with owners escorted through the works. National Highways and its contractors will be contacting those affected.

A free 24/7 recovery service will be in place for all road users.

Road users are advised to allow plenty of extra time for their journeys while the work takes place and to familiarise themselves with diversions if an entry or exit slip road they would normally use will be closed because it falls within a section of contraflow.