Cormac Boylan with his Chrysler 300c Srt Design, previously owned by late snooker star, Willie Thorne

A Melton car enthusiast is offering to auction off for charity a vehicle previously owned by late snooker star, Willie Thorne.

Cormac Boylan is well known in the area for buying a fleet of luxury cars, including Rolls-Royces and Bentleys, aged only in his early 20s.

He was recently contacted via Facebook from a man who was offering to sell him his father’s Chrysler 300c Srt Design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He explained that the car was once owned by the Leicester snooker ace, Thorne, who passed away four years after a career which saw him play at the highest level. The significance of the vehicle was initially lost on Cormac, who had never heard of Willie Thorne.

He said: “After doing my research I got very excited about the car.

“It’s a very well known car in the snooker world and in Leicester, the only reason I bought it is because it was owned by Willie Thorne himself.”

Cormac, who is a motoring journalist and a local radio DJ, says he has enjoyed driving the Chrysler but he added: “As I have no interest in snooker and the car isn’t my thing, I have decided that I want to give back to the community and to the people who have helped me get to where I am today with my career.

“If the car gets a lot of interest I want to auction it off and donate the profit to charity as I think it should go to a snooker fan and I want to do my bit for charity.”