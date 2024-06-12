Motorcyclist in hospital after Great Dalby collision
Motorists with dashcam footage are being asked to come forward as detectives investigate the serious single-vehicle collision.
Shortly after 4.30pm, police were called to Crown Hill following a report a rider had come off a green Kawasaki motorcycle while travelling towards Melton.
The rider was taken to hospital, where he is continuing to receive treatment for his injuries.
Pc Ellise Timmins, from the serious collision investigation unit (SCIU), said: “Our enquiries to understand the circumstances of what happened are continuing and I’d urge any motorists who were in the area and who have dashcam footage to come forward.
“I’m particularly keen to speak anyone who captured or saw the collision or the motorcycle prior to it happening. Anything you can provide could help.”
You can pass on information online by clicking HERE or calling 101 and quoting incident 448 of June 11.