Lucas Posey-Bottomley, who passed away in December aged 10, with his mum, Kim

Lucas Posey-Bottomley tragically died in December, just seven months after being diagnosed with cancer.

His family were given the devastating news that he had a brain tumour and that nothing could be done just two weeks before his 10th birthday.

Heartbroken mum, Kim, of Wymondham, said: “I felt like we had been robbed.

Lucas Posey-Bottomley, who passed away aged 10, after being diagnosed with a brain tumour

“He never got to do a bucket list, we didn’t have time to do anything with him. It was all so very cruel.”

During the last three months of his life, Lucas and Kim stayed at Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People.

As a thank you for the invaluable support they received, Kim’s partner, Laurence Hateley, and her best friend, Beth Franklin, are taking on the Rainbows Skydive on July 15.

Before his illness, Lucas was a happy, active, noisy and loving child.

“When he began tilting his head to one side and being sick everyone thought he had an ear infection,” Kim recalled.

"But his symptoms persisted and worsened. He was unable to hold his balance, so Lucas was given an MRI, which took two hours longer than normal as he was unable to lie down without being sick.

“Hearing the diagnosis was like they had pulled the rug from under our feet.

"He went downhill so quickly and by his birthday he was in a wheelchair.”

Kim and Lucas arrived at Rainbows in October and they never left.

For an exhausted Kim, she was able to recharge her batteries and be mum rather than a constant carer as she leaned on the Rainbows team.

He loved the pool and the cinema at the hospice and enjoyed visits from dad, Jamie Bottomley, brothers Tyler and and Rhian and Kim’s partner Laurence.

Lucas passed away at Rainbows with his family around him.

“When Lucas went to sleep I told him that I loved him so much and we will be ok if you have to go,” Kim said.

"Then I kissed him good night on the forehead then he went to sleep.”

“The team at Rainbows are all amazing and they helped so much. It is like one big family.”

Beth and Laurence are looking forward to their skydive to give thanks for the remarkable support Rainbows gave Lucas and so many other Leicestershire families.

Beth (27), who lives in Melton, said she was honoured to be taking on the Rainbows Skydive.

She added: “I am really excited to be taking part, although I’m sure I’ll have some nerves on the day.

"Being a part of this fundraising event is important to me because it is in memory of a very special boy who would have done anything to help others or put a smile on their face, so this is me carrying that forward.”

The July Rainbows Skydive is sold out but the charity still has places for its Skydive on Saturday August 26 at Langar Airfield.