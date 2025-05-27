More than one hundred cyclists race it out in country park
Melton Olympic Cycling Club hosted round three of the Friday Night Summer Series MTB races with more than 100 cyclists taking part.
This grassroots event is open for anyone aged 12 and above, as long as they have a helmet and an MTB bike.
The race started at 7.15pm on a short, tough two-mile course designed by club member Matt Seddon in the far north-east of the park.
Winner was Richard Jones, who managed seven laps in exactly one hour.
Richard Bishuty, from the club, commented: “We were lucky enough to have 108 entries, which included 20 youth riders and quite a few Long Field Spencer Academy entrants.
“We would like to thank all the volunteers for their assistance as MOCC was able to donate the proceeds of the race to Welly's Cafe, The Friends of the Country Park and the Air Ambulance.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.