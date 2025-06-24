Councillor Joseph Boam, deputy leader of Leicestershire County Council, pictured with flags at County Hall

More than 100 Leicestershire social workers have spoken out against a new county council policy they fear ‘promotes exclusion and marginalisation’.

Their comments follow a decision by the new Reform UK administration to change which flags can fly at the Leicestershire County Council headquarters, in Glenfield.

The new policy means that community flags, such as the Pride flag and the disabled people’s flag, will not automatically be raised in the inner quadrangle at County Hall to celebrate events and celebration days.

Instead, a decision will be taken by the chief executive ‘following consultation with the leader of the council’, the party’s Dan Harrison, over whether they can fly or not, leading some to fear they will not be flown going forward.

Some 102 social workers at the council have now written to councillors and the new Reform UK cabinet to ‘loudly’ and ‘overwhelmingly’ oppose the change in policy.

They said they felt that flying community flags was a ‘vitally important’ symbol from the council that it was ‘supportive of marginalised groups’.

The letter adds: “Removing these flags promotes exclusion and marginalisation – it implies people represented by those flags are not welcome.

"This is in direct contradiction to the values and ethics of each and every social worker employed by Leicestershire County Council.”

The group is calling for the decision made by the cabinet on Thursday, June 12, to be reversed. That decision has also been called in by opposition groups for further scrutiny, and is set to be debated today (Tuesday, June 24).

Responding to the letter of objection, county council deputy leader, Councillor Joseph Boam, posted on his X page: “Removing divisive or identity flags does not equal exclusion.

"Insisting that inclusion depends on certain flags is exactly what divides communities.

“At Leicestershire County Council, Reform UK councillors believe in true inclusivity and stand firmly against divisive flags that single people out.

“The Union Flag is the most inclusive flag we can fly, it represents everyone in Britain, regardless of sexuality, gender, race, or background.

“This is a common sense policy backed by the public.

"Some council staff clearly have far too much time on their hands if this is what they’re choosing to focus on instead of vital frontline services.”