One of the radio-controlled aircraft at a previous Melton Model Club show

To celebrate its 60th anniversary, Melton and District Model Club is holding its annual model show once again after it was curtailed by the Covid pandemic.

The event, on August 2 and 3, will take place at a new venue – Long Field Spencer Academy – starting at 10am and finishing at 4pm.

A club spokesman said: “The last couple of years we have run an open weekend centred around our key activities of radio-controlled (RC) model aircraft and our slot car club, to showcase what we have to offer as a club and promote modelling activities and hobbies.

“This new larger venue will allow us once again to exhibit a wider range of modelling interests, including both indoor and outdoor activities.

“Why not come along and perhaps find a new family hobby to enjoy and remember admission is free.”

Attractions lined up indoors include a number of model railway layouts, a range of slot car tracks, Minic Motorways, Meccano displays (including the opportunity to try your hand at building your own models), together with static displays of radio control boats and large-scale model aircraft.

Black Dragon Games will also be demonstrating on a number of wargaming tables.

For the first time the club will be also running a ‘slot rally’ event, open to other clubs, but with a special class just for the public to compete in.

Outdoors, there will be two full days of radio-controlled model aircraft displays including a flying competition, RC Helicopters and Drones within an enclosed area.

Members of the public will also have the opportunity to try out an RC flight Simulator or alternatively experience flying a real RC aircraft utilising their ‘Buddy Box’ dual control system for model aircraft.

The event will also feature a classic car meet for visitors to enjoy, an indoor modelling ‘swap meet’ and other outdoor stalls.

Refreshments will be available throughout the weekend and there will also be a Tombola, with a wide range of prizes, other competitions and a raffle with prizes donated by Hornby and MCC Hobbies.

There are a limited number of hobby and craft indoor tables available and outdoor pitches, all priced at £5 per day each – bring your own tables.

For bookings, email [email protected] or call 07976 710270.