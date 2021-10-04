Missing Waltham woman returns home

Latest police news EMN-210410-144029001

Leicestershire Police appealed to the public earlier today (Monday) to help locate Alison Kennedy, who was last seen at her home at 9am today.

Officers said she had never been reported missing before and they were concerned for her welfare.

But a spokesperson said this afternoon: “A woman reported missing from her home in Waltham on the Wolds this morning has been located.

“Alison Kennedy, 49, returned to her home address this afternoon.