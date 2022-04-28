Missing man last seen using a Melton town centre cashpoint

Missing man Marcin Demkowski was last seen using Melton cash machine

Marcin Demkowski (41) has been missing from his east London home since last summer after telling his family he was going on a camping trip on the Isle of Wight.

Despite booking a ticket for Friday, June 18, Marcin did not travel on the ferry and never arrived on the island.

He has not been seen or heard from since, however he was caught on CCTV using his bank card in Melton Mowbray several days later on Wednesday, June 30.

Pc Dan Cooper, from the Met’s North East Missing Persons Unit, said: “It has been almost 11 months since Marcin’s family last had contact with him and they are understandably very worried about what has happened.

“We are doing everything we can to get answers for them and we need the public’s help.

"We urge everyone to look at this image to check whether they saw Marcin last June or any time since.”

Marcin is a Polish national whose last address was in Leyton, which is close to the Olympic Park site.

He is described as white, with short greying hair, a greying beard and a tattoo of a scorpion on his left upper arm.

Marcin was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, blue denim jeans and Timberland boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call police officers on 101.