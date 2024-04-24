Representative from the Lighthouse Club charity offer advice to workers at the Dandara construction site at Wymeswold

Representatives from the Lighthouse Club spoke to workers at The Meadows development, at Wymeswold, which is being built by independent housebuilder, Dandara.

Workers actively participated in sessions focusing on the significance of maintaining good mental wellbeing and received resource-filled handout bags to guide them on seeking help.

The visit was in response to a recent study which showed stress, depression, and anxiety accounted for 27 per cent of work-related illnesses in the construction industry.

The charity is dedicated to supporting the emotional, physical, and financial wellbeing of construction workers and their families through its 24/7 helpline, text support services and self-support app and groups free of charge.

Sam Foglia, contracts manager at Dandara, commented: “Expressing emotions isn’t always easy, especially within the construction industry where mental health often goes unnoticed.

"There’s a prevailing attitude to simply soldier on, but that shouldn’t be the norm.

“This event with the Lighthouse Club Charity offered valuable insights to our workers, highlighting that it’s good to speak up and seek assistance.

"Witnessing many of them actively engaging, asking questions, and embracing the event was truly heartening.

“It’s had a positive impact on our workers’ perspectives regarding mental health.”

Sarah Bolton, chief operating officer for the Lighthouse Club charity, said: “We were thankful for the opportunity to meet with members of the site team at Dandara and talk about the importance of workforce wellbeing.

"This issue is so important and needs to be addressed, so we’re always excited to share the services we provide and the options available to those in the industry.

"And to anyone struggling, please don’t wait to get the help you need.”

If you need support and would like to speak to someone today, you can call the Lighthouse Club’s helpline on 0345 605 1956.

Go to www.lighthouseclub.org to find out more about the Lighthouse Club charity and the vital support they offer to construction workers across the UK.