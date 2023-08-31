Edward Kitchen (right) proudly shows off a cheque for the amount raised at Melton Mencap's mini swimathon

The event, organised by Melton Mencap’s swim club and the Melton Mowbray Lions Club, replaced the annual town Swimathon, which was cancelled this year due to a lack of response.

It was driven by swim club member, Edward Kitchen, who raised a lot of money in sponsorship.

The mini swimathon and the celebration event afterwards organised by the Lions led to a total of £576 being raised for the local Mencap group, which also provides day service activities including cookery, arts and crafts, music and drama.

Leah Griffiths, of Melton Mencap, said: "Many of our swim club members were very disappointed when the annual Swimathon had to be cancelled so they decided to have their own mini swimathon.

“Afterwards, the group were handed medals which they were extremely proud of, and Edward received a special trophy.

"The Lions joined us for music, fun, food, and lots of laughter."

The charity also organises and runs play schemes throughout the summer for children and young people, as well as evening social groups which go out and about and an after-school club and youth club for younger members. The successful swimming club sessions are held on Monday evenings.

The Melton Mowbray Lions Club have been running for nearly 50 years and Mencap is just one of the organisations they support.