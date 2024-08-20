Tim Hercock, who has died following an accident

A memorial service for a Melton Mowbray businessman who was also a former High Sheriff of Leicestershire will be held next week.

Tim Hercock, who was managing director of William Hercock Ltd, the builders’ merchants based on Dalby Road, died recently following ‘a tragic accident’.

The memorial service will be at Melton’s St Mary’s Church on Thursday August 29, at 2.30pm, following a private burial.

William Hercock Ltd posted on its Facebook page: “It is with deep regret and sadness that we have to inform you of the sudden death of Tim Hercock, our managing director, following a tragic accident.

Timothy Hercock, pictured during his year as High Sheriff of Leicester

"We thank everybody for their kind words and messages during this extremely sad time.”

Mr Hercock leaves wife, Sara, and their son, Ned.

The Facebook post continues: “Sara and Ned are determined to continue Tim’s work and to maintain the future of the company as a family run business and to build on our reputation for offering a first-class service to our customers.”

Mr Hercock served as High Sheriff for the year 2019-20.

The current High Sheriff of Leicester, for 2024-25, John Chatfeild-Roberts, has paid tribute to Mr Hercock.

He said: “Deeply saddened to learn of Tim’s sudden death.

"High Sheriff in 2019-20, he was a glass half-full man, seriously competent and widely loved.

"An absolute tragedy. Rest in Peace.”

There will be a designated parking area for those attending the memorial service – they are advised to the Burton Street car park and they will be guided from there.

Mourners are invited to make donations to the Matt Hampson Foundation or the local air ambulance service in lieu of flowers.