The late Fred Parker, a Great Dalby cricketing stalwart and long-serving Brownlow Primary School teacher

A memorial cricket match is to be held in honour of a much-missed former village player and school teacher.

The game, at Great Dalby Cricket Club will be in memory of Fred Parker, who passed away in 2019 aged 72.

A Fred Parker XI will take on a Great Dalby CC XI at 1pm on Monday August 26.

Bob Child, one of the organisers, said: “Fred had a lifelong association with the club as well as being a stalwart in the Leicestershire cricket community and was a well liked individual."

Fred, who lived his whole life in Great Dalby, played cricket for his home village club for many years and acted as groundsman later in life.

Generations of Brownlow Primary School pupils have fond memories of him from his 44 years at the Melton school.

Refreshments, a barbecue and a raffle will be held at the match with parking in the field off Top End, opposite the school.