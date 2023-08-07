Families celebrate Ukraine Independence Day at St Mary's Church, Melton, in August last year

They will converge on the town’s St Mary’s Church for an event to celebrate Ukraine’s Independence Day on Thursday, August 24, starting at 6pm.

It is the second time the service has been held, with church wardens Phil and Karen Boulding organising it once again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The service was attended last year by nearly 100 people and it is hoped there will be a similar attendance this time.

Phil and Karen Boulding, who are organising a service again in Melton for Ukraine Independence Day

Mayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson, will there attendance, along with other councillors and dignitaries, along with Ukrainian guests and their hosts, to celebrate a special day.

Melton Team Rector Designate, the Rev Mary Barr, will lead the service, with the Bishop of Loughborough, the Rt Rev Saju Muthulaly preaching.

Phil, who has given a home to a number of Ukrainians since the war started in March 2022, said: “There will be a shared table afterwards with food and drinks provided.

"Anyone who would like to come along is welcome to attend.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

At last year’s service, a minute’s silence was observed before those present remembered the people of Ukraine and a big candle was lit.

Four Ukrainian children then each brought a small candle up to light.

Ukraine was granted independence in 1991 following the break-up of the former Soviet Union and it is celebrated on August 24.