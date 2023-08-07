News you can trust since 1859
Melton's Ukrainian guests to celebrate Independence Day at town service

Adults and children who have sought refuge in Melton since the full scale invasion of their nation last year will come together later this month for a special service.
By Nick Rennie
Published 7th Aug 2023, 15:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 15:19 BST
Families celebrate Ukraine Independence Day at St Mary's Church, Melton, in August last yearFamilies celebrate Ukraine Independence Day at St Mary's Church, Melton, in August last year
Families celebrate Ukraine Independence Day at St Mary's Church, Melton, in August last year

They will converge on the town’s St Mary’s Church for an event to celebrate Ukraine’s Independence Day on Thursday, August 24, starting at 6pm.

It is the second time the service has been held, with church wardens Phil and Karen Boulding organising it once again.

The service was attended last year by nearly 100 people and it is hoped there will be a similar attendance this time.

Phil and Karen Boulding, who are organising a service again in Melton for Ukraine Independence DayPhil and Karen Boulding, who are organising a service again in Melton for Ukraine Independence Day
Phil and Karen Boulding, who are organising a service again in Melton for Ukraine Independence Day
Mayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson, will there attendance, along with other councillors and dignitaries, along with Ukrainian guests and their hosts, to celebrate a special day.

Melton Team Rector Designate, the Rev Mary Barr, will lead the service, with the Bishop of Loughborough, the Rt Rev Saju Muthulaly preaching.

Phil, who has given a home to a number of Ukrainians since the war started in March 2022, said: “There will be a shared table afterwards with food and drinks provided.

"Anyone who would like to come along is welcome to attend.”

At last year’s service, a minute’s silence was observed before those present remembered the people of Ukraine and a big candle was lit.

Four Ukrainian children then each brought a small candle up to light.

Ukraine was granted independence in 1991 following the break-up of the former Soviet Union and it is celebrated on August 24.

Millions of people – mainly women and children – have moved temporarily to other countries since fighting started.

