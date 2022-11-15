News you can trust since 1859

Melton's Tuesday street market cancelled

Melton’s historic Tuesday street market has been cancelled today due to a shortage of traders.

By Nick Rennie
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Nov 2022, 10:37am
The news will be disappointing for shoppers hoping to pick up early Christmas presents.

Melton Mowbray Town Estate posted on their website last night (Monday): “Unfortunately, there will be no market tomorrow due to the number of traders unable to make it.

“We will be back up and running on Saturday for our usual market and hopefully a full house next Tuesday.”

Market stalls are trading as usual at the town’s livestock market.

