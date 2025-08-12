Melton's Power In The Park in 2024

Melton’s annual event combining extraordinary strongman and woman challenges with lots of family fun takes place this weekend at a new venue – Long Field Spencer Academy.

Organisers say the latest Power In The Park will be bigger than ever before, hosting three categories and some brand new events.

It is a free, all-day extravaganza and starts at 10am.

Lee Freer, one of the organisers, said: “For the first time ever, we are also hosting a world record attempt.

One of the amazing strongman challenges at last year's Power In The Park

"Scott Lansdowne, who was Power in the Park’s winner in its first year – will be attempting to beat the deadlift record for over 50s currently held by Mark Felix, a former World’s Strongest Man finalist.

"This currently stands at 420kg and Scott intends to raise this to a whopping 425kg.

"I would tell people to make sure they’re there to cheer him on and watch this fantastic record get smashed.

"Also at this years event you will find some fantastic traders, returning and new businesses, offering an array of different items, including crafts, toys, baked goods, sweets, jewellery, vitamins, herbal treatments and local businesses advertising their services.”

Aside from the world record attempt, some of the area’s strongest people will lock horns in a series of exciting competitions.

The battle will be on for the titles of Intermediate East Midlands Strongest Man and the Novice East Midlands Strongest Man.

Spectators can also enjoy watching a disabled event featuring some of Great Britain’s finest strength athletes.

The organisers advise the public to ‘get ready for an action-packed day of strength, fun, and family entertainment’.

They predict that the East Midlands Strongest Man contest will feature ‘incredible feats of power and a jaw-dropping world record attempt by a local strongman’.

Other attractions include children’s entertainment and activities throughout the day, classic cars, trade stands and refreshments.

Lee added: “There will also be a classic car display for the first year and plenty for the children too get involved in – the miniature railway returns, giant inflatables, ice cream vans, face painting and glitter tattoos, entertainment and so much more.

"This is all accompanied by our fantastic food and drinks vendors, to keep people going throughout the day.”