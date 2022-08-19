Melton's popular annual duck race set to make a splash

A previous duck race event in Melton

The event is organised by The Rotary Club of Melton and Melton Aurora and will be going ahead between 2pm and 3pm on the River Eye in Play Close park.

All funds raised will go towards providing a day out for disadvantaged children and other good causes and charities supported by the Rotary club.

Alison Blythe, president of the Melton club thanked developers, McCarthy Stone, for sponsoring this year’s race.

She said: “This sponsorship will help us continue to thrive and help serve our fantastic local community in Melton Mowbray.

“We’re really looking forward to the duck race, it’s set to be a fun-filled day and we can’t wait to raise money for so many deserving charities.

"I’d like to thank everyone who has already purchase a duck and entered the race, I wish everyone the best of luck.”

McCarthy Stone has built the Catherine Place and Pine Gardens Retirement Living developments on Scalford Road.

Divisional sales director, David Meacham, commented: “Supporting the local community is an intrinsic part of everything we do and so partnering with The Rotary Club to sponsor the duck race was a natural fit.

“The work of those at the club is invaluable to the community and the duck race is a fantastic way in which to bring the local community together and raise funds for a variety of charities.”