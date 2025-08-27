Giola, one of the oldest pets needing a forever home at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, pictured at the special event hosted by Mars Petcare (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Mars UK)

The value of rehoming senior dogs is being championed by Mars Petcare UK, which has a petfood factory in Melton Mowbray and an acclaimed pet research centre at Waltham on the Wolds.

To celebrate its 90 years in pet care, Mars has teamed up with its long-standing partner, London-based Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, in a bid to encourage more households to take in older dogs from shelters.

A recent Mars study of more than 20,000 people revealed that only 16 per cent of dogs and cats acquired globally are over the age of one.

But a survey in the east midlands revealed that 46 per cent of residents would consider adopting an older dog and 57 per cent agree that older pets were more emotionally in tune with them.

Sue, a senior pet at the Battersea home, is pampered at the Mars celebration of older pets (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Mars UK)

Yet despite this warmth, many senior pets are still passed over in favour of puppies.

To highlight the benefits of having older pets, Mars hosted a special ‘Golden Oldie Paw-ty’ at the Battersea home with its oldest residents – Sue, a 9-year-old Jack Russell Terrier, Gioia, a 10-year-old Maltese, being pampered with treats and comfy furnishings.

Jay McGuinness, rehoming and welfare manager at Battersea said: “Senior dogs, despite their age, still have a lot of love and affection to give, and Battersea works to find them suitable homes for their twilight years.

"That’s why we are delighted to be celebrating Mars 90th anniversary as a pet care company by honouring these golden oldies and raising awareness of just how wonderful older pets can be, and all the love they have to give."

And Dr Tammie King, animal behaviour scientist at Waltham Petcare Science Institute, added: “Senior pets are often overlooked but make excellent companions.

"They just need a few adjustments to thrive - tailored nutrition, regular vet check-ups, gentle exercise, and above all, lots of care and understanding. They have so much to give.”

As an expert in pet behaviour and welfare, and Human-Animal Interactions (HAI), Mars’ Dr King shared her top five tips for helping senior pets thrive.

She said it was vital to adapt their diet throughout their life stages, from growing puppies to fully grown adults to twilight years.

In older dogs, research by Waltham found that one of the most common conditions was joint issues (osteoarthritis) so looking for foods high in protein, such as meat or fish, is key in supporting muscle mass.

Old dogs can, and should, learn new tricks, she says, with regular training and games to help keep their minds sharp and regular exercise is crucial for senior dogs' physical and mental wellbeing.

Regular low intensity walks can be a great way to help manage weight, maintain muscle mass, and reduce the risk of behavioural problems associated with boredom.

Dental care is also important because older dogs are more prone to having issues with their teeth.

And senior pet owners should enjoy little moments with them, such as resting and watching TV or daily chats and pats, to generate a stronger bond.