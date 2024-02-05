IGNITE performing arts students on stage at Melton Theatre

The department, based at the town campus of SMB College Group, was recently rebranded as the IGNITE Performing Arts Academy to showcase courses which have produced talented stars of film, television and stage, such as Adrian Scarborough, Owen Warner and Shaka McFarlane.

And IGNITE students have just delivered show show-stopping performances of ‘The Trial’ by Franz Kafka and original show ‘Aurora’, inspired by New York Times bestselling novel ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’.

For these performances, the college’s first year and third year degree students collaborated to create stunning shows.

Millie Walpole, BA Performing Arts student who starred in the performance of Trial, said: “I have loved being challenged by this piece, it really pushed me outside of my comfort zone.

"It was so amazing being part of such a strong ensemble of people.”

Performing arts lecturer, Cat Webb, added: “We are really proud of the students who went through an intense assessment block to complete Semester 1.

“Many of the students were involved in both productions so had to learn a whole narrative dance performance followed by performing in a complex play the following week.

“They all worked really hard and showcased the skills in both dance and text/acting that they have been developing throughout the first semester.”