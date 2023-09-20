News you can trust since 1859
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Melton's only Green borough councillor resigns

The only Green councillor on Melton Borough Council has resigned due to ill health.
By Nick Rennie
Published 20th Sep 2023, 11:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 11:46 BST
Melton's only Green borough councillor resignsMelton's only Green borough councillor resigns
Melton's only Green borough councillor resigns

Charlie Pitt-Miller was elected in May in the Asfordby ward after polling 299 votes, ousting Conservative cabinet member Ronnie de Burle in the process.

A by-election will now be held to fill the vacant seat, on a date to be announced, to decide who will represent the ward alongside Steven Carter (Independent).

Council leader, Councillor Pip Allnatt, paid tribute to the work Ms Pitt-Miller has done in her short time serving in the authority.

Writing in his Melton Times column this week, he said: “We were saddened that Charlie Pitt-Miller felt compelled to resign as a councillor for Asfordby due to a severe injury while abroad.

Most Popular

"In a very short time, she made a positive mark in our new changing council.

“Charlie wrote a substantial contribution to our new strategy and plans for the future.

“We wish Charlie the very best as she continues to recover from her ordeal.”

Related topics:Melton Borough CouncilMeltonAsfordby