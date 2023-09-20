Melton's only Green borough councillor resigns

Charlie Pitt-Miller was elected in May in the Asfordby ward after polling 299 votes, ousting Conservative cabinet member Ronnie de Burle in the process.

A by-election will now be held to fill the vacant seat, on a date to be announced, to decide who will represent the ward alongside Steven Carter (Independent).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Council leader, Councillor Pip Allnatt, paid tribute to the work Ms Pitt-Miller has done in her short time serving in the authority.

Writing in his Melton Times column this week, he said: “We were saddened that Charlie Pitt-Miller felt compelled to resign as a councillor for Asfordby due to a severe injury while abroad.

"In a very short time, she made a positive mark in our new changing council.

“Charlie wrote a substantial contribution to our new strategy and plans for the future.