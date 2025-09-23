Oliver Burke is congratulated by Union Berlin team-mates after scoring one of the goals in his hat-trick against Eintracht Frankfurt at the weekend IMAGE Getty Images

Melton Mowbray footballer Oliver Burke created a slice of football history at the weekend.

He became the first Scotland-born player to score a treble in the German Bundesliga.

Oliver, who grew up in Melton and played for Mowbray Rangers, netted his hat-trick for his new club, Union Berlin, against Eintracht Frankfurt to help them to a 4-3 victory.

It was another high point in a career which started for 28-year-old Oliver at Nottingham Forest and has seen him transferred for a total of more than £30M.

He joined Union Berlin during the summer on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract with Werder Bremen, where he spent the past three years, including loan spells with Millwall and Birmingham City.

His last Scotland cap came five years ago, but he may now have a late chance of a recall to the squad and the prospect of playing in next summer’s World Cup finals in the United States, Mexico and Canada.