Melton's new Ukrainians come together for first community event

Pictured at the Ukraine community event near Melton, from left, Mark Andrews (chief executive of Rutland County Council), Edd de Coverly (chief executive of Melton Borough Council), Alicia Kearns MP, Cllr Malise Graham (Melton Borough Council lead for communities), Cllr Phil King (leader of Harborough District Council)

The gathering of around 150 people – including local host families – was organised to help the refugees build friendships and get information to support them in their new lives here.

The event was held at Ferneleys Ice Cream Parlour, in the village of Leesthorpe, near Melton, and was supported by local MP, Alicia Kearns, Melton Borough Council, Harborough District Council and Rutland County Council.

Council officials manned stalls to provide guidance and answer questions, while representatives of both Rutland and Leicestershire Adult Learning Services gave out details of courses to support learning English and employability.

Firefighters from the Melton Fire Station were also present to provide information regarding fire safety at home.

Mrs Kearns said: “I have been moved by the generosity of the hosts across Rutland and Melton who have opened up their homes to our Ukrainian friends and am extremely proud of the community we are beginning to build.

"I know that the Ukrainians who have chosen to come to Rutland and Melton have been struck with how beautiful our towns and villages are and the warm welcome they have received.

“I am extremely grateful to Ferneleys for hosting our first Ukrainian Community Event and thanks also to Melton Borough Council, Harborough District Council and Rutland County Council who have generously supported the event.