Melton's new mixed netball team to play at nationals
Melton Mowbray Marvels Netball Club are entering their new mixed team in this weekend’s England Men's and Mixed Netball Association National Finals.
They will be flying the flag for the club at the prestigious tournament at Loughborough University on Sunday.
The club has over 100 members, ranging from minis, juniors and ‘Back 2 Netball’ squads, plus three senior teams and now a mixed team.
Junior and adults players train at John Ferneley College and Long Field Spencer Academy in the town.
