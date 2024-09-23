Melton's new Pork Pie Comedy Club has sold out its first night

The first night of Melton Mowbray’s new comedy club has sold out.

A professional line-up is booked to perform, including Danny Deegan, Freddie Farrell and Ryan Gough, at the show at Tubes Nightspot, on Friday evening.

Organisers ultimately aim to run a show once a month, on the last Friday of the month, although there is no show in October.

They have, however, just released the line-up for the next one, which is on November 29.

Melton’s very own funny man, Jon Pearson, will be starring at the next show, alongside Carl Jones, Sarah Johnson, and support acts Cameron Jones and Stephen Hampton.

There are plans to hold a Christmas comedy show at the venue in December if there is enough demand,

The organisers believe there is a demand to see comics regularly alongside the acts which perform at Melton Theatre.

Click HERE to buy tickets for the upcoming November show.