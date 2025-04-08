Visitors getting close to a military working horse at the 2023 DATR open day in Melton

Melton Mowbray’s military base is set to open its doors to the public again soon with plenty of family entertainment being planned.

The Defence Animal Training Regiment (DATR) Open Day is held every two years and the next one is scheduled for Saturday June 28.

There will be lots of activities to explore on the site, which is off Asfordby Road, including displays, demonstrations and plenty of military working horses and dogs, which are trained at the base.

Visitors will get the chance to find about veterinary care, military mascot animals, the work of the army farriers.and how animals are rehomed.

The event will also feature a flypast by a historic Battle of Britain Memorial Flight plane – this is forecast for mid-afternoon with details about the aircraft involved to be confirmed nearer the time.

A band from the Royal Military School of Music will also be playing during the day.

Events in the main arena will start at 10.30am with car parks and walk-in entrances open from 10am.

There will also be stalls with food and drinks vendors available all day.

Attendees at the event, which will close at 4.30pm, are advised that pets cannot be brought on the day due to the presence of the military animals on display.

Thousands of people attended the last DATR open day in 2023 and it is hoped there will be a similarly good attendance this summer.

You can follow the base on Facebook @TheOfficialDATR , on Instagram @datr_official and on X @Official_DATR on their official accounts.