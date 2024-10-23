Nathan and Danica pictured at Land's End after completing the challenge

A Melton woman who starred in the TV reality show, Love Island, has helped her partner complete a gruelling fundraiser in which he ran around 30 miles every day for 20 days.

Danica Taylor was with Nathan Grant every step of the way, from Cumbia to Cornwall, in aid of Cancer Research UK.

The route began in Longtown and finished in Land’s End – Nathan covered over 500 miles on foot, with Danica running alongside him for a significant part of the trail.

He has raised more than £14,000 to help with world-class research into the prevention, detection and treatment of cancer.

Nathan took on the ‘England Victory Lap Challenge’ in memory of his brother, Christopher, who died in August last year aged 34 after a battle with cancer, leaving his three-year-old daughter without a father.

At the end of the run, Danica said: “This experience was enlightening in so many ways.

"Seeing the pure strength, determination and selflessness to carry out an extraordinary task is something many never get to experience.

"Being a part of this showed me how I truly can do anything I put my mind to, and I really want to be an advocate for this to my generation.”

Nathan commented: “This run was about a promise I made to my brother while he was fighting for his life.

"This was not only a physical challenge, but me trying to find myself and process grief in the only way I knew how to.

"I feel spiritually lifted that I’ve kept my promise in running the length of England and hopefully I’ve inspired others who are facing adversity to find strength within and to continue their own marathon.”

Paula Young, spokesperson for Cancer Research UK, said: “Nathan’s determination to complete this gruelling challenge in memory of his brother is incredible and we would like to thank both Nathan and Danica from the bottom of our hearts for everything they’re doing to raise funds and awareness for such an important cause.

"Nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime.

"All of us can support the research that will beat it.”

Pledge money HERE on Nathan’s online fundraising page.