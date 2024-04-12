Malise Graham, who as resigned as a Melton borough councillor, pictured at last year's local elections

Malise Graham was ward member for Wymondham and has been leader of the opposition Conservative group since the new Labour and Independent administration took control after last year’s elections.

The Melton Times is awaiting comment from Mr Graham on why he made the decision to step down.

Mr Graham was Mayor of Melton twice - during the 1993-1994 civic year and then again from 2019 to 2021, both times raising thousands of pounds for the Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People.

He has served two periods as leader of the Conservative Group, spanning 18 years, and was leader of the borough council on three occasions from 1994 to 1995, 1996 to 1999, and again from 2001 to 2011. He also served as deputy leader from 2021 to 2023.

A spokesperson for Melton Borough Council said: “I can confirm that Councillor Malise Graham has resigned and is no longer an elected member of the council.

"This means that a Notice of Vacancy has been published and if two electors call an election, then a by-election for the Wymondham Ward will take place.”

The council’s chief executive, Edd de Coverly, commented: “Councillor Malise Graham has served the people of Melton for an incredible 37 years, 14 of which he served as leader of the council, presiding three times as Mayor.

“On behalf of all those at the council, past and present, I would like to offer my sincere gratitude and thanks for his dedicated service to our borough, and support to the council team. We wish him all the very best for the future.”

During his time as leader of the council, Mr Graham oversaw the scheme to build new council offices on a brownfield site at Parkside following a fire which destroyed two-thirds of the former council HQ on Nottingham Road.

Councillor Graham is married to wife Pamela (68) and the couple have four daughters and four grandchildren.

The couple met while they were living on the same street in Cumberland.