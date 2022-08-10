Melton's junior parkrun to move to new location

Youngsters warm up for a recent junior parkrun event in Melton

The free, weekly, timed 2km walk, jog or run, for children aged between 4 and14, currently takes place every Sunday at 9am at the Melton Country

Park.

But the event will move to the town centre’s Play Close park, with the agreement of Melton Mowbray Town Estate, from Sunday August 28.

Andy Nicholls, the co-event director, told the Melton Times: “This new location will be accessible to more children in the Melton area with plentiful parking and great facilities in and around the park for those that want to stay and play or have a coffee and a chat afterwards.

“So we would invite local people to bring their children, grandchildren and friends down to join the junior parkrun community.

"We are also grateful to anyone who would like to act as a volunteer, with all ages always welcome.”