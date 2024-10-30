Melton's junior parkrun makes strides to be even more inclusive

By Nick Rennie
Published 30th Oct 2024, 15:09 BST
Updated 31st Oct 2024, 09:36 BST
Birch Wood Special School students getting involved with Melton's junior parkrunplaceholder image
Birch Wood Special School students getting involved with Melton's junior parkrun
Birch Wood Area Special School has been working with organisers of Melton’s Play Close Junior Parkrun to help make the event more inclusive.

A new guide has been produced, including photographs and communication symbols, to help children and young people understand what happens at the Junior Parkrun and to encourage others to get involved.

Sarah Wilson, the school’s communication lead, visited the event in Play Close Park with a group of students, Fields, Molly and Amie, and their families, to present the guide to Andy Nicholls and Rachel Heggs, who organise it every Sunday morning at 9am.

Click HERE to view the guide or you can read it on the websites for the school and the parkrun.

Organisers of Melton's junior parkrun with the new inclusive guide produced by Birch Wood Special Schoolplaceholder image
Organisers of Melton's junior parkrun with the new inclusive guide produced by Birch Wood Special School

Birch Wood School is committed to supporting local events and groups and to help them to become more inclusive.

Go to www.parkrun.org.uk/playclosepark-juniors to find out more about the event, which is for children aged four to 14.

