Host Fiona Bruce consults the panel during last night's edition of Question Time at Melton Mowbray

Concerns about the lack of infrastructure to support the thousands of extra homes being built in Melton Mowbray developed into a major theme when the BBC’s Question Time was hosted by the town last night (Thursday).

Melton Theatre was the venue for the recording of the programme, which featured a wide range of debate topics from government growth and climate change to US President Donald Trump’s policies on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

Fiona Bruce was the host and the panel consisted of Labour’s Treasury Minister, James Murray MP; Shadow Justice Minister, Dr Kieran Mullan MP (Conservative); Helen Morgan MP, the Liberal Democrats’ health spokesperson; Reform UK’s chairman, Zia Yusuf; and the former Daily Mirror editor, Alison Phillips.

The audience contained a number of local people, including Long Field Spencer Academy Principal, Chris Haggett, and Hugh Brown, CEO of Melton Livestock Market.

Some of the audience members at the recording of Question Time in Melton Mowbray

A Melton woman in the audience sparked one of the liveliest debates of the evening when she asked what should be done to ensure there is sufficient infrastructure to support the extra housing being built locally.

She highlighted the need for more schools to be built for the many new families settling in the town, the desperate need for a second GP surgery with Latham House Medical Practice unable to cope on its own and more policing resources.

"Secondary schools are full,” she told the panel. “So what are we going to do about that in five years time when my daughter needs to go to secondary school with all these new houses being built? There has been a lot of crime recently in the local area and the police have had to up their presence for that. How are we going to combat this?”

Another audience member said the road network in the Melton area could not cope with thousands of additional homes leading to even more vehicles driving around the town – she said there was already gridlocked traffic and big problems with potholes – ‘the roads here are shocking’.

Fiona Bruce (centre) and the panellists for last night's Question Time at Melton Mowbray, from left, Zia Yusuf, Helen Morgan MP, James Murray MP, Dr Kieran Mullan MP and Alison Phillips

Mrs Morgan said local councils should be empowered to ensure that developers contribute sufficient funds towards infrastructure in the form of Section 106 agreements when they are applying for planning permission to build new housing.

She said: "We need to give local authorities the confidence to be stringent on the conditions that they put on planning to make sure we are not ending up in this situation where there is loads of pressure on other services.”

Mr Yusuf blamed the housing shortage on rising immigration.

He said: “The sheer size and scale of the population explosion is absolutely unfathomable. We can get into planning but ultimately we have to freeze net migration for a number of years until we build enough infrastructure to cope.”

The view from the back of Melton Theatre during the recording of last night's BBC Question Time

Some members were unhappy the question had been ‘hijacked’ to score political points by panellists.

Labour is encouraging more house building as a policy and Mr Murray said ‘it is essential we improve the infrastructure for existing homes as well’.

Dr Mullan said the Conservatives didn’t solve the issue of getting adequate infrastructure built with new housing but he said Labour policy to raise housing targets could put more pressure on rural areas.

Fiona Bruce thanked local videographer Grace Croxall for providing Melton images for the desk used by the panel.