Melton's disc golf course at Sysonby Acres

The disc golf course at Melton’s Sysonby Acres has been doubled in size.

Melton Mowbray Town Estate has installed nine new 'baskets', taking it from a nine-hole to a competition-standard 18-hole course, ready to host national tournaments and disc golf events.

Played on a regular golf course with 'baskets' instead of holes, disc golfers throw flying discs from the tee towards the hole, and try to get their disc into the bucket with the fewest throws possible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game follows the same principles as regular golf but without the expensive equipment or club membership fees.

Jason Stokes of Disc Golf 4 All (DG4A), a non-profit organisation promoting disc golf as one of the fastest growing sports in the world, said the Town Estate had been ‘tremendously supportive’ of the sport and it welcomed the decision to expand the course after the organisation recommended it to.

Jason said: "Sysonby Acres is now the only tournament-level course in the whole county.

"The course, with its mature trees, delightful landscaping, and extensive facilities, has proved popular with players from all over the country, and we're all looking forward to our first tournament on the full course very soon."

Town estate CEO, Dean Rees, commented: "Jason has been instrumental in bringing disc golf to Melton Mowbray, and his enthusiasm and determination have driven progress in expanding the course.

"Disc golf is a great sport - it's inclusive, easy to play, enormous fun, and you don't need to be an athlete or an expert to enjoy it.

"By extending the course at Sysonby Acres to 18 holes, we can now host national and even international tournaments, putting Melton Mowbray firmly on the disc golf map."

Players can simply turn up at the Melton site, which is off Asfordby Road, and ‘pay and play’ this family-friendly, inclusive and accessible game or book a game ahead of time.

