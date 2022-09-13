Melton's Battle of Britain parade cancelled as mark of respect

The Battle of Britain parade through Melton Mowbray pictured a few years ago

The event, featuring a march through the town centre and a wreath-laying ceremony, was due to take place on Sunday morning for the first time in three years after the break caused by the pandemic.

However, the scheduled service at St Mary’s, at 10.30am, will still take place, conducted by Dr Mary Barr, the Team Vicar.

Brenda Cox, secretary of the Melton branch of the Royal Air Force Association (RAFA) said: “Following a briefing from the RAF yesterday the

Battle of Britain parade is to be cancelled. However, the church service will still go ahead as planned.”

Meanwhile schools and many shops will be closed on Monday, in recognition of Her Majesty’s funeral taking place that day.

Mowbray Education Trust, which manages John Ferneley College and a number of primary schools in the Melton area, said all trust settings would be closed on Monday and reopen on Tuesday.

SMB College Group say its Melton and Brooksby campuses will also be closed on the day of the funeral.

Melton Borough Council has announced changes to its waste collection schedule on Monday.

The authority apologises for any inconvenience caused by the amendment and says collections due to be made that day will now take place on Saturday September 24.