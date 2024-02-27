Melton's Amelia shows her world class
The 27-year-old finished sixth – just 0.09 secs off a bronze medal – at the Winterberg track in Germany.
Compatriot Tabby Stoecker placed fourth in the competition, making it the first time Great Britain had two skeleton racers in the top since Olympic legends Shelley Rudman and Lizzy Yarnold did it 11 years ago.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Amelia has made great progress in the five seasons she has competed on the international circuit and this latest result puts her in line for a place in GB’s squad for the Winter Olympics in two years’ time.
Following her incredible performance in Germany, Amelia posted on X (formerly Twitter) after the event: “Had the most amazing time racing against so many talented athletes in an extremely tight race!
“The amount of support I've felt over the past week has been unreal, thank you to everyone who wished me luck and cheered me on.”
Amelia, who is a former Melton Times Sports Personality of the Year, went on to finish in a highly creditable fourth place, alongside Marcus Wyatt, in the skeleton team competition at the world championships.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Amelia’s proud mum told the Melton Times: “She just keeps on performing. Amelia produced an outstanding result in her first World Skeleton Championships and has shown she is now one of the best sliders in the world.
“The whole weekend was beyond exciting as medals were won and lost by hundredths of seconds.”