Melton young farmers raise nearly £3K for charities
Young farmers in Melton Mowbray have raised nearly £3,000 for charity in the last year.
Cancer Research UK and Farming Community Network are the beneficiaries from their fundraising activities – the annual dinner dance and a new event, a Valentines’ Tractor Run with over 50 tractors from Musson’s Fencing yard, organised by the group’s charity secretaries, Verity Musson and James Bird.
Members handed over a cheque to the cancer charity after a talk about the work that it does for people with the disease.