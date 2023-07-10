Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner, Rupert Matthews

The event, at the Melton Borough Council offices on Tuesday August 8 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, is being organised by Leicestershire and Rutland’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), Rupert Matthews.

Whilst the workshops are run by the office of the PCC, the skills learned can be applied to any future bidding process from other grant providers.

Similar sessions have been run in Blaby, Hinckley and Market Harborough and have apparently received good feedback.

The workshop activities give attendees a better understanding of the application process and what key information and data is needed to support applications.

Mr Matthews said: "The workshops allow organisations to learn more about how to apply for funding, what schemes are applicable linked to my Police and Crime plan and ensure that everyone feels equipped and able to apply for funding no matter what size organisation they are representing.

“During my weekly community days, I have seen the fantastic work being done by community groups.

"Their ideas and enthusiasm to bring communities together and suggest projects and activities to make communities safer is the true meaning of community spirit.

"While funding can sometimes be a barrier for new ideas and projects to progress, I’m confident the workshops will provide much needed training and guidance for applications to my Community Safety Fund and other funding streams from other organisations across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.”