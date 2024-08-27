Michelle Shields, Karen Hartley and Sue Allen, from the Specsavers’ store in Sherrard Street, Melton, pictured after completing the Trek 26 Challenge in the Peak District

Three Melton Mowbray workmates have completed a gruelling fundraising effort to raise hundreds of pounds for a charity close to their hearts.

Michelle Shields and her colleagues Sue Allen and Karen Hartley from the Specsavers’ store in Sherrard Street took part in the Trek 26 Challenge to help the Alzheimer’s Society.

Each of them had special reason to support the charity due to being personally affected by dementia.

Michelle’s mum was diagnosed with early dementia last year and Sue’s mother also has the disease. Karen showed her support by joining the pair on the 26-mile trek through the Peak District.

After completing the long walk, Michelle said: “It was definitely the hardest thing we’ve ever done and we are so proud of ourselves for completing it.

"There were lots of steep, uphill walking and scrambling over tough terrain, but we did it.”

They have so far raised £1,279 for the charity and are hoping to increase that over the coming weeks on their JustGiving page.

The walk has been part of a longer fundraising effort that has also included a series of raffles, children’s colouring competition and cake sale.

Michelle thanked all of their sponsors and added: “Dementia is a truly heart-breaking illness that affects so many families and it is fantastic that there is such a huge support network for them.”

"We will keep on fundraising over the coming months, including more raffles and regular cake sales, to add to our final total.”

Click HERE to pledge money to the team fundraising effort.