Melton woman's 'scary' audition on The Voice UK
Ellena Taylor (27), who performs under the name EDA NIVES, is a contestant in the current series of ITV1’s top-rated talent show, The Voice UK.
She has been talking about her experience of being on the programme, which challenges undiscovered singers to win over a panel of superstar judges, who only turn around in their seats if they like them.
Ellena, a former pupil at Sherard Primary School, had to impress the legendary Sir Tom Jones, American icons will.i.am and LeAnn Rimes, plus British pop stars from McFly, Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones.
And she was overjoyed when Sir Tom turned round after she sang Demi Lovato’s ‘Anyone’ and he will now mentor her in the series.
Sir Tom told her: ‘You have a lovely voice, great control.”
LeAnn said Ellena had ‘a beautiful range’ while will.i.am told her ‘you have something really special’.
She told the Melton Times: “It was the most scary thing I’ve ever done.
“You have to walk out in silence with all the judges facing away from you and there is a good 20 seconds before the music starts. It is super scary.”
Many things flashed through Ellena’s mind as she prepared for a moment which could make or break her career in the music industry.
"I was worried about everything at that stage, if my hair looks good, if my outfit looks nice, what my mum was going to think because I could see her at the side with the host Emma Willis in a little booth. My boyfriend was there and my best friend as well,” she recalled.
She was approached a year ago by the programme’s producers after they saw her performing her own songs on social media.
Ellena revealed there were lots of interview rounds, checks on mental wellbeing, singing lessons and discussions on what to sing before contestants finally appear on the programme.
She says her singing style is pop music with a similarity to the British star Lily Allen, who had number one hits with Smile and The Fear.
She was grateful to have her mum, Rachel Liney, who is a make-up artist working in the Melton area, best friend Charley Parker and boyfriend Chris Small supporting her on the day.
Ellena recalled: “It was a relief that the day was over because I had to be ready at 8am and I wasn’t on till about 10.30pm.
“I went back to the hotel with my boyfriend and we got Deliveroo and massive burgers.”
Big influences on her career have been her stepfather, Dan Britton, who is part of popular local ceilidh band, Govannen, and her music teachers at Catmose College in Oakham.
She sang from an early age, began making music while studying at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London and started writing her own music during the Covid pandemic.
Ellena releases her tunes under her stage name of EDA NIVES on all major streaming platforms, working on songs with local music producer, Mark Elliott.
She hopes singing on a huge TV show will boost her career, adding: "I’ve never done a performance like that when I’ve felt really terrified.
"Now I feel I can do anything.”
You can watch a repeat of the show on ITVX.
