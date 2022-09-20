Melton woman was last person to visit Her Majesty Lying In State

Chrissy Heerey who serves in the Royal Air Force and is from High Wycombe was the last person to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story FUNERAL Queen. Photo credit should read: Andrew Quinn/PA Wire

Chrissy Heerey, member of the Royal Air Force, filed slowly past The Queen’s coffin shortly before 6.30am yesterday (Monday), just hours before it was transported to Westminster Abbey under spectacular military escort for the State Funeral.

Amazingly, it was Ms Heerey’s second visit to the solemn scene of the monarch’s last resting place before her funeral, having passed by it earlier in the night.

She said: "I was the last person to pay my respects to The Queen and it felt like a real privilege to do that."

Ms Heerey had queued and got in to see the coffin during the night but then rejoined the line and filed through again.

"I'd already been round once, I went in at 1.15 this morning," she explained shortly after exiting Westminster Hall for the second time.

"It's one of the highlights of my life and I feel very privileged to be here."

The Lying In State officially ended when Lady Usher of the Black Rod, Sarah Clarke OBE, who organised the viewings, walked past the coffin and bowed her head, appearing tearful as she did so.

People had queued, some for up to 24 hours, since last Wednesday for the chance to visit The Queen’s coffin.

Melton couple Ray and Lina Catton left their Melton home at 4.30am on Thursday to pay their tributes to Queen Elizabeth II.

Lina said: “We joined the queue close to London Bridge at 7.30am and received our wristbands for entry at 10am.

“The queue was already 2.6 miles long when we joined it but it was constantly moving.

“We met some lovely people who had travelled from Durham, Swansea and Grimsby and also a couple of locals who we spent the whole time with.

“There was a real community spirit, sharing stories, laughs and food.

“I’m sure The Queen would’ve approved.

"The marshals and the police along the route were friendly and helpful too.

“It was just such a fantastic atmosphere.”

The mood changed when the couple finally reached their destination.

“We finally entered Westminster Hall just before 2pm - the moment we entered a silence descended,” Lina said.

“Seeing Her Majesty Lying in State was a truly special and moving moment and everyone was given time to pay their respects in their own ways.

“Afterwards we went to Green Park to view and take our own floral tributes.

“The scale of the tributes was amazing and a testament of how much our special Queen is loved and respected.

“We felt very honoured to have been able to take part in these historic moments and to say thank you to her for her devoted and faithful service.

"Rest in peace Your Majesty, a wonderful job well done.

Another local person who visited the Lying In State of Her Majesty was Arabella Coombes.