Melton woman takes on key role with homeless charity

Dawn Wright, new director of homelessness charity, Emmaus Leicestershire & Rutland EMN-220604-114314001

Prior to joining Emmaus, Dawn has managed several charities including Coping with Cancer in Leicestershire and Rutland and, most recently, worked as the director of services at Headway, the brain injury association.

Dawn said: “It’s a real privilege to be given the opportunity to work with the people we support and our staff team, and as a Melton Mowbray resident it’s reassuring to know that Emmaus supports people in my local area.

“I look forward to the future and what it holds for us.”