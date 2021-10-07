Melton woman goes on fundraising campaign to mark 50th birthday

Linda Yates has her hair cut as part of her fundraising drive to mark her 50th birthday EMN-210710-134442001

Linda Yates, who works at the town’s Oasis Preschool and Retreat, has already helped four different charities by completing a variety of challenges.

And later this month she plans another fundraiser in aid of asthma UK.

Linda explained: “In 2005 I married my husband and in lieu of a wedding gift list, we raised money for charity via a fundraising trek in Iceland.

“Sixteen years and three kids later, the idea to raise money for charity to celebrate my 50th just materialised in December last year.

“At the time I knew I wanted to raise money for five different charities over 10 months but was unsure how and who I would support.”

At the start of the fundraising campaign she found a challenge online called Red January, an initiative to get people active everyday in January to support their mental health whilst raising money for ‘Sport in Mind’.

Linda opted to jog a mile per day, in the hope of raising £1 per mile.

She continued with my her new exercise regime into February whilst deciding on the next challenge.

Then, following the death of inspirational veteran fundraiser Captain Tom Moore, Linda was inspired to complete a walking challenge and raise money for The Captain Tom Foundation.

She completed a virtual walk across Ireland, some 360 miles, accompanied by dog, Jess, walking two miles a day over six months after starting on St Patrick’s Day.

During this challenge, Linda set herself a target to finish the walk one month early, by her 50th birthday on August 17, with extra support from 11-year-old daughter Ruby.

She continued: “The next challenge involved raising money for two charities, The Little Princess Trust and Hope Against Cancer.

“I work with two to four-year-old children at Oasis, so a charity benefiting children is important to me as well as supporting a cancer charity in memory of family members.

“On September 11, I had my lockdown locks cut short by Jane at E-Clips Hair Design, with my nine-year-old daughter, Isla, capturing the moment via photos.

“My hair has been donated to the Little Princess Trust to make a wig for children affected by hair loss.”