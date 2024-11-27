Melton wargamers enjoying a club meeting at Wymondham village hall

What started out as a group of friends who enjoyed wargaming pursuits has become a successful local club.

Jack Darlington organises the Melton Middle Earth Community, which meets at Wymondham village hall fortnightly, on Friday nights.

Members represent a community of Middle Earth strategy battle game players in Melton and the surrounding area.

They have a shared interest in the works of JRR Tolkien – author of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings – including the films, books and table top wargames.

Members of the public who share a love for the pursuits are invited to attend the club for free on January 10, 6pm to 11pm, to celebrate the first anniversary of the club.

Jack told the Melton Times: “It started off as a small group of friends playing games and it has rapidly grown into a nationally-recognised group amongst the wargaming community.

"I have established a strong community online, as well as a group of regular attendees at the club.”