Melton Tug of War team to contest British title on home soil
The event takes place in Play Close Park on the weekend of August 10 and 11 and will involve teams from England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Ireland.
The Melton Mowbray Ladies Tug of War team will be flying the flag for England in the women's weight classes after winning gold at the English National Championships in June.
Olivia Parry, from the Melton Mowbray ladies team, said: “As a fairly new team back on the Tug of War circuit, we are so excited to get the opportunity to represent our country in our home town.
"Tug of War is truly a passion for our team, and being able to share that with our family and friends at the British and Irish Championships this year is amazing.
"Our focus now is on making our town proud at these championships, followed by fighting hard for a placing in Germany (at the european championships in September) that can unlock the potential to compete at the World Games in China the following year.”
Alan Knott, of the Tug of War Association, said: "Teams that have won world and european championship medals will be taking part which will make for a very exciting championship.”
Dean Rees, CEO of Melton Mowbray Town Estate, said: "We're excited to be bringing the Tug of War Championships to Play Close Park in the centre of town, and we hope people will come along to cheer on the English tug of war teams.”
