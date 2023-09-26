The railway station at Melton Mowbray

Members of the ASLEF union are industrial action on those days prompting East Midlands Railway to send advice to passengers not to travel.

The train drivers’ union has also announced an overtime ban on Friday and from Monday to Friday of next week, which the rail company say could well cause services to be reduced.

The union is protesting about members not having had a pay rise in four years in a period when prices have risen sharply.

A statement from East Midlands Railway says: “Strike action will take place on Saturday 30 September and Wednesday 4 October by the ASLEF union.

"As a result, EMR will not operate any services on these dates. Do not travel.”