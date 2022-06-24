Melton toy shop closes down after 12 years in the town

The Melton Toys shop in Nottingham Street which has now closed

James Colclough has run Melton Toys for a dozen years, firstly in King Street and latterly in Nottingham Street in the town.

He hinted that the challenging economic climate was the reason for closing down in an emotional Facebook post.

James thanked his ‘loyal customers and staff’ as he wrote: “From humble beginnings on King Street in 2009, to the highest highs of winning Toy Retailer of the Year in 2018, Melton Toys has seen it all.

James Colclough, owner of Melton Toys, which has now closed, pictured in after receiving the 2018 independent toy retailer of the year award

“I have employed 18 amazing people over the years, all who remain friends.

"14 young people can call Melton Toys their first job and I am proud of what they have gone on to achieve.

"I believe shop work is excellent for building confidence.

“The part I will miss the most is seeing young faces at the counter and sharing in their joy when pocket money is exchanged for an exciting new toy. I believe toy shops teach children the value of money.”

For many years, generations of Melton families bought their toys from the Arbon and Watts shop and James said he saw a gap in the market when that closed down.

James added in his post: “Melton Mowbray is a fantastic town with loyal shoppers, some of mine have come in weekly for the whole 12 years.

"Town centre shops are often an undervalued haven for the elderly, vulnerable or lonely among us.