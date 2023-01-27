Melton Town FC's 3G pitch

The club has announced that the fixture against Boston Town cannot go ahead because ‘the condition of the pitch has been deemed unsatisfactory’.

The artificial surface was put in to ensure fewer games were postponed during the winter months and to enable training and community use all year round.

But in a statement released yesterday, the club said: “This is very disappointing for us as a club.

“Less than 18 months ago, we paid for a new FIFA Pro Quality 3G pitch, but unfortunately we have been let down as the current state of the pitch is not fit for purpose due to failing FIFA testing.

"We are having emergency remedial work carried out today and tomorrow but the pitch cannot be approved for use in advance of Saturday’s game.

"We are hopeful that this will not happen again and express our apologies to the players, officials and loyal fans of both clubs.”

The match was due to take place at 3pm at Sign Right Park, at the club’s Melton Sports Village HQ.

It is further frustration for supporters after Town’s previous two matches – away to Deeping Rangers and Selston – were also postponed due to frozen and waterlogged pitches following recent bad weather.