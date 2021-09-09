Melton to host free street arts festival

The Arts Fresco free street arts festival which is coming to Melton town centre on Saturday EMN-210909-084621001

Melton Madness will feature a range of diverse activities, including marauding Vikings, record breaking bubbles, live music and a ‘70s disco.

One of the highlights will be King Brasstards, a band inspired by the sounds of the streets of New Orleans, covering swing classics, modern pop hits and soul tunes.

Neil Kitson, artistic director of Arts Fresco, which is putting on the event, said: “The aim of this programme is to offer a mix of street theatre experience to the people of Melton Mowbray: energy, engagement awe and wonder.”

Shelagh Core, Manager of Melton BID said “We are really excited to be working with Arts Fresco, the successful and highly popular street arts festival in Market Harborough, to bring Melton Madness to Melton’s town centre for the first time this Saturday.

“People should expect the unexpected, with an exciting mix of fantastic street entertainment and theatre in the town from 10.30am to 3pm.