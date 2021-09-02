Melton to host fitness event with Paralympic flavour

Latest news EMN-210209-144507001

The Para Sport Festival is being organised by Melton Inclusive Sport & Physical Activity (MISPA) Steering Group from 11am to 3pm.

It is free to get involved and attendees can find out about local clubs and groups who provide inclusive sport and physical activity opportunities, and also learn more about the Paralympics and disability sport.

There will be a wide range of activities to try on the day, including blind football, orienteering, dance, stretch and mobility classes and tennis.