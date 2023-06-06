A summer bandstand concert in Melton

Ibstock Brick Brass and Enderby Windband will play from noon at the venue in New Park in the town.

This year’s summer programme is completely free to enjoy and is sponsored by Samworth Brothers and Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe.

After Sunday, concerts will run from 2.45pm to 4.30pm, with audience members invited to bring their own chairs, snacks and drinks.