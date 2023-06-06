News you can trust since 1859
Melton to host extended bandstand concert this weekend

For the first time ever, Melton’s summer bandstand concerts will extend through the whole afternoon on Sunday.
By Nick Rennie
Published 6th Jun 2023, 16:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST
A summer bandstand concert in MeltonA summer bandstand concert in Melton
Ibstock Brick Brass and Enderby Windband will play from noon at the venue in New Park in the town.

This year’s summer programme is completely free to enjoy and is sponsored by Samworth Brothers and Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe.

After Sunday, concerts will run from 2.45pm to 4.30pm, with audience members invited to bring their own chairs, snacks and drinks.

It all started last weekend with a big crowd enjoying The Melton Band in warm sunshine.June: 18 – Corby Silver Band; 25 – Rutland Concert Band; July: 2 – Enderby Band; 9 - Wigston Band; 16 – Stamford Stompers Dixieland Jazz Band; 23 - Croft Silver Band; 30 – Harborough Band; August: 6 – Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra; 13 – Ratby Co-operative Mid Band; 20 – Nottingham Concert Band; 27 – Syston Brass Band; September: 3 – The Springfield Jazz Ensemble; 10 – Leicestershire Co-op (Snibston) Band.

