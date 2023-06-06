Melton to host extended bandstand concert this weekend
Ibstock Brick Brass and Enderby Windband will play from noon at the venue in New Park in the town.
This year’s summer programme is completely free to enjoy and is sponsored by Samworth Brothers and Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe.
After Sunday, concerts will run from 2.45pm to 4.30pm, with audience members invited to bring their own chairs, snacks and drinks.
It all started last weekend with a big crowd enjoying The Melton Band in warm sunshine.June: 18 – Corby Silver Band; 25 – Rutland Concert Band; July: 2 – Enderby Band; 9 - Wigston Band; 16 – Stamford Stompers Dixieland Jazz Band; 23 - Croft Silver Band; 30 – Harborough Band; August: 6 – Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra; 13 – Ratby Co-operative Mid Band; 20 – Nottingham Concert Band; 27 – Syston Brass Band; September: 3 – The Springfield Jazz Ensemble; 10 – Leicestershire Co-op (Snibston) Band.